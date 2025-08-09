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JULT: AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF
JULT exchange rate has changed by 0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.87 and at a high of 48.90.
Follow AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JULT News
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- June Market Digest
- Large Caps - Big Opportunity
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- Small Cap Momentum Moderates
- Sentiment Sours On AI Substitution
- Small-Cap Stocks Are Stirring On Policy Shifts, Earnings Edge
- Equity Market Outlook Q1 2026: Macro Tailwinds Galore, But Mind The Risks
- Benchmark Blind Spots: Detecting Hidden Risks In Disruptive Markets
- Capital Markets Outlook Q4 2025: Kicking The Can Down The Tightrope
- Equity Outlook: From Caution To Complacency?
- The U.S. Exceptionalism Mall Map: 'You Are Here'
- Options Positioning Diverges Between Large- Vs. Small-Caps
- Monitoring Factor Risk Cycles Is A Valuable Tool For Portfolio Design And Analysis
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
- The Eternal Debate Over Valuations
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JULT stock price today?
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF stock is priced at 48.87 today. It trades within 48.87 - 48.90, yesterday's close was 48.75, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of JULT shows these updates.
Does AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF stock pay dividends?
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF is currently valued at 48.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 8.53% and USD. View the chart live to track JULT movements.
How to buy JULT stock?
You can buy AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF shares at the current price of 48.87. Orders are usually placed near 48.87 or 49.17, while 16 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow JULT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JULT stock?
Investing in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF involves considering the yearly range 43.06 - 48.95 and current price 48.87. Many compare 1.35% and 8.53% before placing orders at 48.87 or 49.17. Explore the JULT price chart live with daily changes.
What are AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF in the past year was 48.95. Within 43.06 - 48.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.75 helps spot resistance levels. Track AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF (JULT) over the year was 43.06. Comparing it with the current 48.87 and 43.06 - 48.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JULT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JULT stock split?
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jul ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.75, and 8.53% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 48.75
- Open
- 48.87
- Bid
- 48.87
- Ask
- 49.17
- Low
- 48.87
- High
- 48.90
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- 0.25%
- Month Change
- 1.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.53%
- Year Change
- 8.53%