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JULJ: Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF -
JULJ exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.99 and at a high of 24.99.
Follow Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- H1
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- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JULJ stock price today?
Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - stock is priced at 24.99 today. It trades within 24.99 - 24.99, yesterday's close was 24.96, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of JULJ shows these updates.
Does Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - stock pay dividends?
Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - is currently valued at 24.99. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.00% and USD. View the chart live to track JULJ movements.
How to buy JULJ stock?
You can buy Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - shares at the current price of 24.99. Orders are usually placed near 24.99 or 25.29, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow JULJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JULJ stock?
Investing in Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - involves considering the yearly range 24.67 - 25.10 and current price 24.99. Many compare 0.36% and -0.28% before placing orders at 24.99 or 25.29. Explore the JULJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - in the past year was 25.10. Within 24.67 - 25.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - (JULJ) over the year was 24.67. Comparing it with the current 24.99 and 24.67 - 25.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JULJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JULJ stock split?
Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.96, and 0.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.96
- Open
- 24.99
- Bid
- 24.99
- Ask
- 25.29
- Low
- 24.99
- High
- 24.99
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- 0.36%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.28%
- Year Change
- 0.00%