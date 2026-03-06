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JSTC: Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF
JSTC exchange rate has changed by 0.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.07 and at a high of 23.17.
Follow Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JSTC News
- Global PMI Data Point To Sustained Manufacturing Spurt In July, Momentum Slows High Prices
- Behind The Index: How Only 1 In 8 Of 35,000 Stocks Makes It Into FTSE All-World Index
- Global Wealth Research - July 2026
- Demand For Consumer Services Has Been Volatile So Far In 2026 Due To Middle East War
- Global Market Perspectives Q3 2026: The New Exceptionalism
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Global Growth Hits Highest Since February Amid Strengthening Service Sector Expansion
- Global PMI Shows Sustained Manufacturing Growth Surge, But Future Optimism Fades
- Global Exports Downturn Deepens In May As War Hits Trade In Services
- Consumer Service Providers Suffer Sharpest Hit Of All Business Sectors Since War Outbreak
- S&P Global Services PMI: Slower Expansion In May
- Markets Rally As IPO Momentum Builds
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- CIO Weekly: Japan Shows Resilience
- Equity Outlook Q2 2026: Global Growth Holds Firm As Geopolitical Risk Simmers
- Crisis In Transit: War’s Economic Fallout Is Only Beginning
- Capturing Consistent Return Streams In Capricious Equity Markets
- Global PMI Shows Manufacturing Resilience Tested Amid Surging Prices & Supply Chain Delays
- Global Manufacturers Report Safety Stock Building As War Stokes Supply And Price Concerns
- March Madness
- CIO Notebook: Fed Holds Steady As Inflation Fears Grow
- Steady Today, Uncertain Tomorrow: Iran War Tests U.S. Resilience
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- Market Signals: Dispersion Deepens As AI Pressures Software, Geopolitical Risks Escalate
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JSTC stock price today?
Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF stock is priced at 23.17 today. It trades within 23.07 - 23.17, yesterday's close was 22.96, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of JSTC shows these updates.
Does Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF stock pay dividends?
Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF is currently valued at 23.17. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.08% and USD. View the chart live to track JSTC movements.
How to buy JSTC stock?
You can buy Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF shares at the current price of 23.17. Orders are usually placed near 23.17 or 23.47, while 16 and 0.39% show market activity. Follow JSTC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JSTC stock?
Investing in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.90 - 23.63 and current price 23.17. Many compare 2.66% and 12.09% before placing orders at 23.17 or 23.47. Explore the JSTC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF in the past year was 23.63. Within 18.90 - 23.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (JSTC) over the year was 18.90. Comparing it with the current 23.17 and 18.90 - 23.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JSTC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JSTC stock split?
Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.96, and 16.08% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.96
- Open
- 23.08
- Bid
- 23.17
- Ask
- 23.47
- Low
- 23.07
- High
- 23.17
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- 0.91%
- Month Change
- 2.66%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.09%
- Year Change
- 16.08%