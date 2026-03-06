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JSTC: Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF

23.17 USD 0.21 (0.91%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

JSTC exchange rate has changed by 0.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.07 and at a high of 23.17.

Follow Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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JSTC News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is JSTC stock price today?

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF stock is priced at 23.17 today. It trades within 23.07 - 23.17, yesterday's close was 22.96, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of JSTC shows these updates.

Does Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF stock pay dividends?

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF is currently valued at 23.17. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.08% and USD. View the chart live to track JSTC movements.

How to buy JSTC stock?

You can buy Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF shares at the current price of 23.17. Orders are usually placed near 23.17 or 23.47, while 16 and 0.39% show market activity. Follow JSTC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into JSTC stock?

Investing in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.90 - 23.63 and current price 23.17. Many compare 2.66% and 12.09% before placing orders at 23.17 or 23.47. Explore the JSTC price chart live with daily changes.

What are Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF in the past year was 23.63. Within 18.90 - 23.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (JSTC) over the year was 18.90. Comparing it with the current 23.17 and 18.90 - 23.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JSTC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did JSTC stock split?

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.96, and 16.08% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
23.07 23.17
Year Range
18.90 23.63
Previous Close
22.96
Open
23.08
Bid
23.17
Ask
23.47
Low
23.07
High
23.17
Volume
16
Daily Change
0.91%
Month Change
2.66%
6 Months Change
12.09%
Year Change
16.08%
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