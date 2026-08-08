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JSCP: JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF
JSCP exchange rate has changed by 0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.87 and at a high of 46.90.
Follow JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JSCP stock price today?
JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF stock is priced at 46.89 today. It trades within 46.87 - 46.90, yesterday's close was 46.84, and trading volume reached 223. The live price chart of JSCP shows these updates.
Does JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF stock pay dividends?
JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF is currently valued at 46.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.06% and USD. View the chart live to track JSCP movements.
How to buy JSCP stock?
You can buy JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF shares at the current price of 46.89. Orders are usually placed near 46.89 or 47.19, while 223 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow JSCP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JSCP stock?
Investing in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF involves considering the yearly range 46.76 - 47.87 and current price 46.89. Many compare 0.24% and -1.43% before placing orders at 46.89 or 47.19. Explore the JSCP price chart live with daily changes.
What are JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the past year was 47.87. Within 46.76 - 47.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.84 helps spot resistance levels. Track JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF performance using the live chart.
What are JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) over the year was 46.76. Comparing it with the current 46.89 and 46.76 - 47.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JSCP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JSCP stock split?
JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.84, and -1.06% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 46.84
- Open
- 46.89
- Bid
- 46.89
- Ask
- 47.19
- Low
- 46.87
- High
- 46.90
- Volume
- 223
- Daily Change
- 0.11%
- Month Change
- 0.24%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.43%
- Year Change
- -1.06%