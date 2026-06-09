- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
JRE: Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF
JRE exchange rate has changed by -0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.76 and at a high of 27.79.
Follow Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JRE News
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- Market Cap Of New Homes Continues Stumbling As Mortgage Rates Rise
- Real Estate's Penthouse View
- New Home Sales Unexpectedly Rise 1.6% In June
- Housing Starts Jump 19% In June
- Building Permits Fall 3.0% In June
- Pending Home Sales Sink 5% In June
- Zillow Home Value Index: 'Real' Home Values Hit 5-Year Low
- Home Affordability: Better Than Headlines Suggest
- NAHB Housing Market Index: Affordability Challenges Pull Down Builder Sentiment
- The REIT Strategy I Would Use To Retire Today
- This Week's Market Wrap: Oil Shocks, AI Volatility, And A Resilient Economy
- Existing Single-Family Homes Supply Jumps To 10-Year High, Sales Slip, Mortgage Rates Rise
- Existing Home Sales Drop In June As Median Prices Hit All-Time High
- FHFA House Price Index Retreats From Record High
- S&P Cotality Case-Shiller Index: Home Price Growth Remains Constrained
- New Home Sales Drop 7% In May
- Pending Home Sales Jump To 6-Month High
- 2026 Inside Real Estate Outlook: Resilient Recovery (Dow Jones Indices:DJUSRE)
- U.S. Real Estate Deal Value Continues To Grow In 12 Months Ended March 31
- Housing Starts Sink To 6-Year Low
- Markets Edge Higher As Friday’s Rout Recovery Continues
- Existing Home Sales Reach Highest Level Of 2026
- As Home Sellers Grapple With Reality, Listing Prices Fall By Most In At Least A Decade
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JRE stock price today?
Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF stock is priced at 27.79 today. It trades within 27.76 - 27.79, yesterday's close was 27.87, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of JRE shows these updates.
Does Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF stock pay dividends?
Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF is currently valued at 27.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.60% and USD. View the chart live to track JRE movements.
How to buy JRE stock?
You can buy Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF shares at the current price of 27.79. Orders are usually placed near 27.79 or 28.09, while 2 and 0.11% show market activity. Follow JRE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JRE stock?
Investing in Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.27 - 29.03 and current price 27.79. Many compare -0.47% and 8.05% before placing orders at 27.79 or 28.09. Explore the JRE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF in the past year was 29.03. Within 23.27 - 29.03, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.87 helps spot resistance levels. Track Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF (JRE) over the year was 23.27. Comparing it with the current 27.79 and 23.27 - 29.03 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JRE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JRE stock split?
Janus Henderson U.S. Real Estate ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.87, and 14.60% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.87
- Open
- 27.76
- Bid
- 27.79
- Ask
- 28.09
- Low
- 27.76
- High
- 27.79
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -0.29%
- Month Change
- -0.47%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.05%
- Year Change
- 14.60%