JNUG exchange rate has changed by 15.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 160.25 and at a high of 167.64.

Follow Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.