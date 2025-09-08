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JNUG: Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares
JNUG exchange rate has changed by 15.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 160.25 and at a high of 167.64.
Follow Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JNUG News
- UGL: Benefits And Risks Of The 2X Leveraged Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:UGL)
- The Prospects For The Leveraged JNUG ETF In 2026 (NYSEARCA:JNUG)
- JNUG: A Primer On The Structure And Suitability Of This Leveraged ETF (NYSEARCA:JNUG)
- NUGT: A Primer On The Structure And Suitability Of This 2x Leveraged ETF (NUGT)
- JNUG: Fed Independence Debate A Trading Factor For Gold
- Leveraged ETF Areas of Last Week That Are Up At least 15%
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JNUG stock price today?
Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares stock is priced at 166.40 today. It trades within 160.25 - 167.64, yesterday's close was 144.63, and trading volume reached 818. The live price chart of JNUG shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares is currently valued at 166.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 46.66% and USD. View the chart live to track JNUG movements.
How to buy JNUG stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares at the current price of 166.40. Orders are usually placed near 166.40 or 166.70, while 818 and 2.83% show market activity. Follow JNUG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JNUG stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares involves considering the yearly range 99.42 - 363.54 and current price 166.40. Many compare 50.15% and -53.78% before placing orders at 166.40 or 166.70. Explore the JNUG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the past year was 363.54. Within 99.42 - 363.54, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 144.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) over the year was 99.42. Comparing it with the current 166.40 and 99.42 - 363.54 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JNUG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JNUG stock split?
Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 144.63, and 46.66% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 144.63
- Open
- 161.82
- Bid
- 166.40
- Ask
- 166.70
- Low
- 160.25
- High
- 167.64
- Volume
- 818
- Daily Change
- 15.05%
- Month Change
- 50.15%
- 6 Months Change
- -53.78%
- Year Change
- 46.66%