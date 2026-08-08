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JHCP: John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF
JHCP exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.81 and at a high of 24.83.
Follow John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JHCP stock price today?
John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF stock is priced at 24.83 today. It trades within 24.81 - 24.83, yesterday's close was 24.78, and trading volume reached 219. The live price chart of JHCP shows these updates.
Does John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF is currently valued at 24.83. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.20% and USD. View the chart live to track JHCP movements.
How to buy JHCP stock?
You can buy John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF shares at the current price of 24.83. Orders are usually placed near 24.83 or 25.13, while 219 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow JHCP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JHCP stock?
Investing in John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.64 - 25.79 and current price 24.83. Many compare 0.49% and -3.27% before placing orders at 24.83 or 25.13. Explore the JHCP price chart live with daily changes.
What are John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF in the past year was 25.79. Within 24.64 - 25.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF (JHCP) over the year was 24.64. Comparing it with the current 24.83 and 24.64 - 25.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JHCP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JHCP stock split?
John Hancock Core Plus Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.78, and -3.20% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.78
- Open
- 24.81
- Bid
- 24.83
- Ask
- 25.13
- Low
- 24.81
- High
- 24.83
- Volume
- 219
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- 0.49%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.27%
- Year Change
- -3.20%