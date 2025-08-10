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JGH: Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest
JGH exchange rate has changed by 0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.58 and at a high of 12.70.
Follow Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
JGH News
- JGH: Paying Out More Than It Earns (NYSE:JGH)
- PGP: Fails To Live Up To Its Potential And Is Not Worth The Current Price (NYSE:PGP)
- CEF Insights: Global High Income: Nuveen's Strategy And Outlook (NYSE:JGH)
- JGH: Leverage And Poor Credit Ratings Will Keep Valuations Suppressed
- CEF Weekly Review: Rights Offerings Are Everywhere
- FAX: Not As Attractive As It Was, But Don't Ignore It (NYSE:FAX)
- JGH Provides Global Fixed Income Exposure Without The Currency Risk (NYSE:JGH)
- JGH: A Good Way To Get Bond Exposure, If You Want It (NYSE:JGH)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JGH stock price today?
Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 12.66 today. It trades within 12.58 - 12.70, yesterday's close was 12.63, and trading volume reached 90. The live price chart of JGH shows these updates.
Does Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?
Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 12.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.98% and USD. View the chart live to track JGH movements.
How to buy JGH stock?
You can buy Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 12.66. Orders are usually placed near 12.66 or 12.96, while 90 and 0.40% show market activity. Follow JGH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JGH stock?
Investing in Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 11.81 - 13.70 and current price 12.66. Many compare 0.88% and -0.47% before placing orders at 12.66 or 12.96. Explore the JGH price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest in the past year was 13.70. Within 11.81 - 13.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.
What are Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (JGH) over the year was 11.81. Comparing it with the current 12.66 and 11.81 - 13.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JGH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JGH stock split?
Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.63, and -6.98% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.63
- Open
- 12.61
- Bid
- 12.66
- Ask
- 12.96
- Low
- 12.58
- High
- 12.70
- Volume
- 90
- Daily Change
- 0.24%
- Month Change
- 0.88%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.47%
- Year Change
- -6.98%