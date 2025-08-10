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JGH: Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest

12.66 USD 0.03 (0.24%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

JGH exchange rate has changed by 0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.58 and at a high of 12.70.

Follow Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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JGH News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is JGH stock price today?

Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 12.66 today. It trades within 12.58 - 12.70, yesterday's close was 12.63, and trading volume reached 90. The live price chart of JGH shows these updates.

Does Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?

Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 12.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.98% and USD. View the chart live to track JGH movements.

How to buy JGH stock?

You can buy Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 12.66. Orders are usually placed near 12.66 or 12.96, while 90 and 0.40% show market activity. Follow JGH updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into JGH stock?

Investing in Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 11.81 - 13.70 and current price 12.66. Many compare 0.88% and -0.47% before placing orders at 12.66 or 12.96. Explore the JGH price chart live with daily changes.

What are Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock highest prices?

The highest price of Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest in the past year was 13.70. Within 11.81 - 13.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.

What are Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest (JGH) over the year was 11.81. Comparing it with the current 12.66 and 11.81 - 13.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JGH moves on the chart live for more details.

When did JGH stock split?

Nuveen Global High Income Fund of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.63, and -6.98% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
12.58 12.70
Year Range
11.81 13.70
Previous Close
12.63
Open
12.61
Bid
12.66
Ask
12.96
Low
12.58
High
12.70
Volume
90
Daily Change
0.24%
Month Change
0.88%
6 Months Change
-0.47%
Year Change
-6.98%
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