- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
JFLX: JPMorgan Flexible Debt ETF
JFLX exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.92 and at a high of 49.97.
Follow JPMorgan Flexible Debt ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is JFLX stock price today?
JPMorgan Flexible Debt ETF stock is priced at 49.96 today. It trades within 49.92 - 49.97, yesterday's close was 49.92, and trading volume reached 104. The live price chart of JFLX shows these updates.
Does JPMorgan Flexible Debt ETF stock pay dividends?
JPMorgan Flexible Debt ETF is currently valued at 49.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.58% and USD. View the chart live to track JFLX movements.
How to buy JFLX stock?
You can buy JPMorgan Flexible Debt ETF shares at the current price of 49.96. Orders are usually placed near 49.96 or 50.26, while 104 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow JFLX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into JFLX stock?
Investing in JPMorgan Flexible Debt ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.40 - 50.83 and current price 49.96. Many compare 0.30% and -1.03% before placing orders at 49.96 or 50.26. Explore the JFLX price chart live with daily changes.
What are JPMorgan Flexible Debt ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of JPMorgan Flexible Debt ETF in the past year was 50.83. Within 49.40 - 50.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.92 helps spot resistance levels. Track JPMorgan Flexible Debt ETF performance using the live chart.
What are JPMorgan Flexible Debt ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of JPMorgan Flexible Debt ETF (JFLX) over the year was 49.40. Comparing it with the current 49.96 and 49.40 - 50.83 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch JFLX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did JFLX stock split?
JPMorgan Flexible Debt ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.92, and -0.58% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.92
- Open
- 49.95
- Bid
- 49.96
- Ask
- 50.26
- Low
- 49.92
- High
- 49.97
- Volume
- 104
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 0.30%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.03%
- Year Change
- -0.58%