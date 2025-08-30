- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IWMW: iShares Trust iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF
IWMW exchange rate has changed by 0.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.87 and at a high of 39.95.
Follow iShares Trust iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IWMW News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IWMW stock price today?
iShares Trust iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF stock is priced at 39.95 today. It trades within 39.87 - 39.95, yesterday's close was 39.73, and trading volume reached 29. The live price chart of IWMW shows these updates.
Does iShares Trust iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Trust iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF is currently valued at 39.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.97% and USD. View the chart live to track IWMW movements.
How to buy IWMW stock?
You can buy iShares Trust iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF shares at the current price of 39.95. Orders are usually placed near 39.95 or 40.25, while 29 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow IWMW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IWMW stock?
Investing in iShares Trust iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF involves considering the yearly range 36.36 - 40.20 and current price 39.95. Many compare 0.08% and 1.71% before placing orders at 39.95 or 40.25. Explore the IWMW price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Trust iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Trust iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF in the past year was 40.20. Within 36.36 - 40.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Trust iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Trust iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Trust iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF (IWMW) over the year was 36.36. Comparing it with the current 39.95 and 36.36 - 40.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IWMW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IWMW stock split?
iShares Trust iShares Russell 2000 BuyWrite ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.73, and 1.97% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 39.73
- Open
- 39.92
- Bid
- 39.95
- Ask
- 40.25
- Low
- 39.87
- High
- 39.95
- Volume
- 29
- Daily Change
- 0.55%
- Month Change
- 0.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.71%
- Year Change
- 1.97%