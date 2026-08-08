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IWMI: NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF
IWMI exchange rate has changed by 0.78% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.92 and at a high of 53.20.
Follow NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IWMI stock price today?
NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF stock is priced at 53.14 today. It trades within 52.92 - 53.20, yesterday's close was 52.73, and trading volume reached 591. The live price chart of IWMI shows these updates.
Does NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF stock pay dividends?
NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF is currently valued at 53.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.24% and USD. View the chart live to track IWMI movements.
How to buy IWMI stock?
You can buy NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF shares at the current price of 53.14. Orders are usually placed near 53.14 or 53.44, while 591 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow IWMI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IWMI stock?
Investing in NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 45.64 - 53.86 and current price 53.14. Many compare 2.07% and 7.79% before placing orders at 53.14 or 53.44. Explore the IWMI price chart live with daily changes.
What are NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF in the past year was 53.86. Within 45.64 - 53.86, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF (IWMI) over the year was 45.64. Comparing it with the current 53.14 and 45.64 - 53.86 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IWMI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IWMI stock split?
NEOS Russell 2000 High Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.73, and 6.24% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 52.73
- Open
- 53.04
- Bid
- 53.14
- Ask
- 53.44
- Low
- 52.92
- High
- 53.20
- Volume
- 591
- Daily Change
- 0.78%
- Month Change
- 2.07%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.79%
- Year Change
- 6.24%