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IVES: Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Global Cloud Technology ETF
IVES exchange rate has changed by 2.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.19 and at a high of 38.73.
Follow Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Global Cloud Technology ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IVES stock price today?
Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Global Cloud Technology ETF stock is priced at 38.71 today. It trades within 38.19 - 38.73, yesterday's close was 37.95, and trading volume reached 418. The live price chart of IVES shows these updates.
Does Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Global Cloud Technology ETF stock pay dividends?
Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Global Cloud Technology ETF is currently valued at 38.71. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 39.75% and USD. View the chart live to track IVES movements.
How to buy IVES stock?
You can buy Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Global Cloud Technology ETF shares at the current price of 38.71. Orders are usually placed near 38.71 or 39.01, while 418 and 0.36% show market activity. Follow IVES updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IVES stock?
Investing in Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Global Cloud Technology ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.92 - 41.93 and current price 38.71. Many compare 7.02% and 32.84% before placing orders at 38.71 or 39.01. Explore the IVES price chart live with daily changes.
What are Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Global Cloud Technology ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Global Cloud Technology ETF in the past year was 41.93. Within 26.92 - 41.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Global Cloud Technology ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Global Cloud Technology ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Global Cloud Technology ETF (IVES) over the year was 26.92. Comparing it with the current 38.71 and 26.92 - 41.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IVES moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IVES stock split?
Amplify ETF Trust Amplify Global Cloud Technology ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.95, and 39.75% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 37.95
- Open
- 38.57
- Bid
- 38.71
- Ask
- 39.01
- Low
- 38.19
- High
- 38.73
- Volume
- 418
- Daily Change
- 2.00%
- Month Change
- 7.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 32.84%
- Year Change
- 39.75%