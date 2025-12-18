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IVAL: Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF
IVAL exchange rate has changed by 0.96% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.59 and at a high of 36.89.
Follow Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IVAL News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- Indicators Suggest The Market Likely Hasn't Hit Bottom Yet
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- EFV: An International Large- to Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:EFV)
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- Global Leading Indicators, January 2026 - As Good As It Gets
- The Shift To Outcome-Driven ETFs
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
- Global Economy Shakes Off Tariff Shock Amid Tech-Driven Boom
- Global Stocks Set To Rally Again In 2026, Though U.S. Market May Regain Lead
- New Year, New Records: Equities Rise As Growth Outlook Improves
- Global Markets In 2026: How Venezuela Could Shift The Outlook
- Yet Another Year Of Economic Resilience
- AVIV: International ETF Blending Value And Quality (NYSEARCA:AVIV)
- Equities: Stay Invested, Stay Diversified
- International Growth Outlook: Necessity Sparks Opportunity
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IVAL stock price today?
Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF stock is priced at 36.84 today. It trades within 36.59 - 36.89, yesterday's close was 36.49, and trading volume reached 27. The live price chart of IVAL shows these updates.
Does Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF stock pay dividends?
Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF is currently valued at 36.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.25% and USD. View the chart live to track IVAL movements.
How to buy IVAL stock?
You can buy Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF shares at the current price of 36.84. Orders are usually placed near 36.84 or 37.14, while 27 and 0.68% show market activity. Follow IVAL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IVAL stock?
Investing in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.31 - 37.00 and current price 36.84. Many compare 2.50% and 2.68% before placing orders at 36.84 or 37.14. Explore the IVAL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF in the past year was 37.00. Within 29.31 - 37.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.49 helps spot resistance levels. Track Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL) over the year was 29.31. Comparing it with the current 36.84 and 29.31 - 37.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IVAL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IVAL stock split?
Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.49, and 24.25% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.49
- Open
- 36.59
- Bid
- 36.84
- Ask
- 37.14
- Low
- 36.59
- High
- 36.89
- Volume
- 27
- Daily Change
- 0.96%
- Month Change
- 2.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.68%
- Year Change
- 24.25%