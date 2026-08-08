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ISUL: GraniteShares 2x Long ISRG Daily ETF
ISUL exchange rate has changed by 2.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.10 and at a high of 14.57.
Follow GraniteShares 2x Long ISRG Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ISUL stock price today?
GraniteShares 2x Long ISRG Daily ETF stock is priced at 14.55 today. It trades within 14.10 - 14.57, yesterday's close was 14.15, and trading volume reached 49. The live price chart of ISUL shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares 2x Long ISRG Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares 2x Long ISRG Daily ETF is currently valued at 14.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -40.00% and USD. View the chart live to track ISUL movements.
How to buy ISUL stock?
You can buy GraniteShares 2x Long ISRG Daily ETF shares at the current price of 14.55. Orders are usually placed near 14.55 or 14.85, while 49 and 2.68% show market activity. Follow ISUL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ISUL stock?
Investing in GraniteShares 2x Long ISRG Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 11.06 - 42.60 and current price 14.55. Many compare 8.34% and -47.94% before placing orders at 14.55 or 14.85. Explore the ISUL price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long ISRG Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares 2x Long ISRG Daily ETF in the past year was 42.60. Within 11.06 - 42.60, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares 2x Long ISRG Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long ISRG Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares 2x Long ISRG Daily ETF (ISUL) over the year was 11.06. Comparing it with the current 14.55 and 11.06 - 42.60 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ISUL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ISUL stock split?
GraniteShares 2x Long ISRG Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.15, and -40.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.15
- Open
- 14.17
- Bid
- 14.55
- Ask
- 14.85
- Low
- 14.10
- High
- 14.57
- Volume
- 49
- Daily Change
- 2.83%
- Month Change
- 8.34%
- 6 Months Change
- -47.94%
- Year Change
- -40.00%