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ISHP: First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF
ISHP exchange rate has changed by 4.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.12 and at a high of 36.12.
Follow First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ISHP News
- Retail Sales Rise For Fifth Straight Month
- Mid-Year 2026 U.S. Retail/Restaurant Outlook
- Retail Sales: Consumer Spending Up For Fourth Straight Month
- U.S. Consumers Continue To Spend Despite Income Pressure
- Q1 2026 U.S. Retail Scorecard – Update May 20, 2026
- Retail: Consumer Resilience In A Consolidating Market
- Q1 2026 U.S. Retail: Broadline Retail Powers Earnings Growth As Household Durables Weaken
- April U.S. Retail Sales Rise As Expected; Default Risk Climbs
- Rethinking U.S. Equity Exposure Through Sectors
- Retail Sales: Consumer Spending Rises For Third Straight Month
- April Retail Sales About As Expected - Consumers Spending At A Modest Pace
- U.S. Retail Sales Suggest Resilience In The Face Of Cost Pressures
- Patchwork Growth Meets Resilient Market Sentiment
- March Retail Surge Hides Warning Signs For Consumers
- Did Americans Scrimp At Other Retailers To Buy Gas? Nope, Not Americans. Born To Splurge
- Retail Sales Jump 1.7% In March, Higher Than Expected
- Chasing The Value Consumer: March U.S. Retail Sales Trends And Q1 2026 Earnings Setup
- Retail Sales Rise 0.6% In February, More Than Expected
- Retail Sales Plunged In February, But Huge Seasonal Adjustments Caused Them To Jump
- The K-Shaped Consumer Economy: GLP-1s, AI And The Future Of Consumer Spending
- Retail Sales Fall 0.2% In January, Less Than Expected
- Business Conditions Monthly December 2025
- Q4 2025 U.S. Retail Preview: Leisure Products, Hotels And Restaurants Outperform
- Not Seasonally Adjusted, Retail Sales Spiked By $80 Billion To $817 Billion
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ISHP stock price today?
First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF stock is priced at 36.12 today. It trades within 36.12 - 36.12, yesterday's close was 34.68, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of ISHP shows these updates.
Does First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF is currently valued at 36.12. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -13.07% and USD. View the chart live to track ISHP movements.
How to buy ISHP stock?
You can buy First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF shares at the current price of 36.12. Orders are usually placed near 36.12 or 36.42, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow ISHP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ISHP stock?
Investing in First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.26 - 42.85 and current price 36.12. Many compare 0.00% and 5.68% before placing orders at 36.12 or 36.42. Explore the ISHP price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF in the past year was 42.85. Within 32.26 - 42.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF (ISHP) over the year was 32.26. Comparing it with the current 36.12 and 32.26 - 42.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ISHP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ISHP stock split?
First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.68, and -13.07% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.68
- Open
- 36.12
- Bid
- 36.12
- Ask
- 36.42
- Low
- 36.12
- High
- 36.12
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 4.15%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.68%
- Year Change
- -13.07%