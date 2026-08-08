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IREZ: Tradr 2X Short IREN Daily ETF
IREZ exchange rate has changed by -17.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.25 and at a high of 15.34.
Follow Tradr 2X Short IREN Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IREZ stock price today?
Tradr 2X Short IREN Daily ETF stock is priced at 12.28 today. It trades within 12.25 - 15.34, yesterday's close was 14.89, and trading volume reached 1985. The live price chart of IREZ shows these updates.
Does Tradr 2X Short IREN Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Tradr 2X Short IREN Daily ETF is currently valued at 12.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -51.63% and USD. View the chart live to track IREZ movements.
How to buy IREZ stock?
You can buy Tradr 2X Short IREN Daily ETF shares at the current price of 12.28. Orders are usually placed near 12.28 or 12.58, while 1985 and -10.30% show market activity. Follow IREZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IREZ stock?
Investing in Tradr 2X Short IREN Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 4.07 - 40.09 and current price 12.28. Many compare -27.29% and -59.18% before placing orders at 12.28 or 12.58. Explore the IREZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tradr 2X Short IREN Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tradr 2X Short IREN Daily ETF in the past year was 40.09. Within 4.07 - 40.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tradr 2X Short IREN Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tradr 2X Short IREN Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tradr 2X Short IREN Daily ETF (IREZ) over the year was 4.07. Comparing it with the current 12.28 and 4.07 - 40.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IREZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IREZ stock split?
Tradr 2X Short IREN Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.89, and -51.63% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.89
- Open
- 13.69
- Bid
- 12.28
- Ask
- 12.58
- Low
- 12.25
- High
- 15.34
- Volume
- 1.985 K
- Daily Change
- -17.53%
- Month Change
- -27.29%
- 6 Months Change
- -59.18%
- Year Change
- -51.63%