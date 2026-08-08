- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IONZ: Defiance Daily Target 2X Short IONQ ETF
IONZ exchange rate has changed by -23.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.60 and at a high of 3.38.
Follow Defiance Daily Target 2X Short IONQ ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IONZ stock price today?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Short IONQ ETF stock is priced at 2.63 today. It trades within 2.60 - 3.38, yesterday's close was 3.46, and trading volume reached 3412. The live price chart of IONZ shows these updates.
Does Defiance Daily Target 2X Short IONQ ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Short IONQ ETF is currently valued at 2.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -82.23% and USD. View the chart live to track IONZ movements.
How to buy IONZ stock?
You can buy Defiance Daily Target 2X Short IONQ ETF shares at the current price of 2.63. Orders are usually placed near 2.63 or 2.93, while 3412 and -22.19% show market activity. Follow IONZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IONZ stock?
Investing in Defiance Daily Target 2X Short IONQ ETF involves considering the yearly range 1.73 - 37.50 and current price 2.63. Many compare -40.09% and -84.97% before placing orders at 2.63 or 2.93. Explore the IONZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Short IONQ ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Short IONQ ETF in the past year was 37.50. Within 1.73 - 37.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 3.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance Daily Target 2X Short IONQ ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Short IONQ ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Short IONQ ETF (IONZ) over the year was 1.73. Comparing it with the current 2.63 and 1.73 - 37.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IONZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IONZ stock split?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Short IONQ ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 3.46, and -82.23% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 3.46
- Open
- 3.38
- Bid
- 2.63
- Ask
- 2.93
- Low
- 2.60
- High
- 3.38
- Volume
- 3.412 K
- Daily Change
- -23.99%
- Month Change
- -40.09%
- 6 Months Change
- -84.97%
- Year Change
- -82.23%