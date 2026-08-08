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IONX: Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IONQ ETF
IONX exchange rate has changed by 24.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.10 and at a high of 31.54.
Follow Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IONQ ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IONX stock price today?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IONQ ETF stock is priced at 31.39 today. It trades within 26.10 - 31.54, yesterday's close was 25.26, and trading volume reached 1871. The live price chart of IONX shows these updates.
Does Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IONQ ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IONQ ETF is currently valued at 31.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 217.07% and USD. View the chart live to track IONX movements.
How to buy IONX stock?
You can buy Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IONQ ETF shares at the current price of 31.39. Orders are usually placed near 31.39 or 31.69, while 1871 and 19.08% show market activity. Follow IONX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IONX stock?
Investing in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IONQ ETF involves considering the yearly range 8.40 - 107.75 and current price 31.39. Many compare 49.69% and 167.83% before placing orders at 31.39 or 31.69. Explore the IONX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IONQ ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IONQ ETF in the past year was 107.75. Within 8.40 - 107.75, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IONQ ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IONQ ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IONQ ETF (IONX) over the year was 8.40. Comparing it with the current 31.39 and 8.40 - 107.75 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IONX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IONX stock split?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long IONQ ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.26, and 217.07% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.26
- Open
- 26.36
- Bid
- 31.39
- Ask
- 31.69
- Low
- 26.10
- High
- 31.54
- Volume
- 1.871 K
- Daily Change
- 24.27%
- Month Change
- 49.69%
- 6 Months Change
- 167.83%
- Year Change
- 217.07%