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INTW: GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF
INTW exchange rate has changed by 3.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.60 and at a high of 25.21.
Follow GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is INTW stock price today?
GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF stock is priced at 24.31 today. It trades within 22.60 - 25.21, yesterday's close was 23.41, and trading volume reached 3143. The live price chart of INTW shows these updates.
Does GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF is currently valued at 24.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -56.89% and USD. View the chart live to track INTW movements.
How to buy INTW stock?
You can buy GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF shares at the current price of 24.31. Orders are usually placed near 24.31 or 24.61, while 3143 and -1.18% show market activity. Follow INTW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into INTW stock?
Investing in GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 16.13 - 421.00 and current price 24.31. Many compare 31.12% and -55.44% before placing orders at 24.31 or 24.61. Explore the INTW price chart live with daily changes.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF in the past year was 421.00. Within 16.13 - 421.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF (INTW) over the year was 16.13. Comparing it with the current 24.31 and 16.13 - 421.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch INTW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did INTW stock split?
GraniteShares 2x Long INTC Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.41, and -56.89% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.41
- Open
- 24.60
- Bid
- 24.31
- Ask
- 24.61
- Low
- 22.60
- High
- 25.21
- Volume
- 3.143 K
- Daily Change
- 3.84%
- Month Change
- 31.12%
- 6 Months Change
- -55.44%
- Year Change
- -56.89%