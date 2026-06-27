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INDL: Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2X Shares
INDL exchange rate has changed by 0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.47 and at a high of 46.73.
Follow Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
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- Global Employment Falls For Second Month In June Amid Subdued Growth Expectations
- Global PMI Shows Inflation Rates Peaking Amid Lower Oil Prices
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Weekly Commentary: Our Semiquincentennial Gilded Age
- Midyear Economic Check-In: A World Diverging
- Global Macro Outlook: Third Quarter 2026
- Fixed Income Midyear Outlook: 6 Ways To Put Volatility To Work
- Asia's Consumer Recovery: Winners And Laggards
- Dollar Strength Shifts Case For EM
- Equity Market Outlook Q3 2026
- Weekly Commentary: The Treasury Secretary And The Maestro
Frequently Asked Questions
What is INDL stock price today?
Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2X Shares stock is priced at 46.55 today. It trades within 46.47 - 46.73, yesterday's close was 46.21, and trading volume reached 23. The live price chart of INDL shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2X Shares is currently valued at 46.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -14.85% and USD. View the chart live to track INDL movements.
How to buy INDL stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2X Shares shares at the current price of 46.55. Orders are usually placed near 46.55 or 46.85, while 23 and -0.32% show market activity. Follow INDL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into INDL stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2X Shares involves considering the yearly range 38.90 - 61.00 and current price 46.55. Many compare 0.11% and -6.69% before placing orders at 46.55 or 46.85. Explore the INDL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2X Shares in the past year was 61.00. Within 38.90 - 61.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2X Shares (INDL) over the year was 38.90. Comparing it with the current 46.55 and 38.90 - 61.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch INDL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did INDL stock split?
Direxion Daily MSCI India Bull 2X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.21, and -14.85% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 46.21
- Open
- 46.70
- Bid
- 46.55
- Ask
- 46.85
- Low
- 46.47
- High
- 46.73
- Volume
- 23
- Daily Change
- 0.74%
- Month Change
- 0.11%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.69%
- Year Change
- -14.85%