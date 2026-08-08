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IND: Xtrackers Nifty 500 India ETF
IND exchange rate has changed by 0.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.44 and at a high of 23.44.
Follow Xtrackers Nifty 500 India ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IND stock price today?
Xtrackers Nifty 500 India ETF stock is priced at 23.44 today. It trades within 23.44 - 23.44, yesterday's close was 23.25, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of IND shows these updates.
Does Xtrackers Nifty 500 India ETF stock pay dividends?
Xtrackers Nifty 500 India ETF is currently valued at 23.44. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.24% and USD. View the chart live to track IND movements.
How to buy IND stock?
You can buy Xtrackers Nifty 500 India ETF shares at the current price of 23.44. Orders are usually placed near 23.44 or 23.74, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow IND updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IND stock?
Investing in Xtrackers Nifty 500 India ETF involves considering the yearly range 20.57 - 26.34 and current price 23.44. Many compare 0.47% and 8.57% before placing orders at 23.44 or 23.74. Explore the IND price chart live with daily changes.
What are Xtrackers Nifty 500 India ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Xtrackers Nifty 500 India ETF in the past year was 26.34. Within 20.57 - 26.34, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track Xtrackers Nifty 500 India ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Xtrackers Nifty 500 India ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Xtrackers Nifty 500 India ETF (IND) over the year was 20.57. Comparing it with the current 23.44 and 20.57 - 26.34 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IND moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IND stock split?
Xtrackers Nifty 500 India ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.25, and -6.24% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.25
- Open
- 23.44
- Bid
- 23.44
- Ask
- 23.74
- Low
- 23.44
- High
- 23.44
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.82%
- Month Change
- 0.47%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.57%
- Year Change
- -6.24%