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IMTM: iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF
IMTM exchange rate has changed by 1.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 53.41 and at a high of 53.71.
Follow iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IMTM News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- INTF: Multifactor ETFs Are Not The Best Deals In International Markets (NYSEARCA:INTF)
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- IDMO ETF: Good Fundamentals And Even Better Performance (NYSEARCA:IDMO)
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Irrational Exuberance Again
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- Indicators Suggest The Market Likely Hasn't Hit Bottom Yet
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Weekly Market Pulse: Questions
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- IMOM: Better Tactical ETF Than Long-Term Holding (NASDAQ:IMOM)
- IMTM: A Fair International Momentum ETF, But Lags IDMO (NYSEARCA:IMTM)
- How Big Market Swings May Be Hiding Broader Gains
- IDMO: Confirmed As A Leading International Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)
- Global Leading Indicators, January 2026 - As Good As It Gets
- PIZ: Strong Returns, But High Fees And Volatility (NASDAQ:PIZ)
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IMTM stock price today?
iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock is priced at 53.59 today. It trades within 53.41 - 53.71, yesterday's close was 53.05, and trading volume reached 296. The live price chart of IMTM shows these updates.
Does iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF is currently valued at 53.59. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.24% and USD. View the chart live to track IMTM movements.
How to buy IMTM stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF shares at the current price of 53.59. Orders are usually placed near 53.59 or 53.89, while 296 and -0.19% show market activity. Follow IMTM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IMTM stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 45.64 - 54.39 and current price 53.59. Many compare 3.08% and 4.24% before placing orders at 53.59 or 53.89. Explore the IMTM price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the past year was 54.39. Within 45.64 - 54.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 53.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) over the year was 45.64. Comparing it with the current 53.59 and 45.64 - 54.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IMTM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IMTM stock split?
iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 53.05, and 17.24% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 53.05
- Open
- 53.69
- Bid
- 53.59
- Ask
- 53.89
- Low
- 53.41
- High
- 53.71
- Volume
- 296
- Daily Change
- 1.02%
- Month Change
- 3.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.24%
- Year Change
- 17.24%