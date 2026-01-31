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IMTM: iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

53.62 USD 0.17 (0.32%)
版块: 金融 基础: 美元 盈利货币: 美元

今日IMTM汇率已更改0.32%。当日，交易品种以低点53.52和高点53.92进行交易。

关注iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

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  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

IMTM新闻

常见问题解答

IMTM股票今天的价格是多少？

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF股票今天的定价为53.62。它在53.52 - 53.92范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为53.45，交易量达到283。IMTM的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF股票是否支付股息？

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF目前的价值为53.62。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注17.30%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪IMTM走势。

如何购买IMTM股票？

您可以以53.62的当前价格购买iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF股票。订单通常设置在53.62或53.92附近，而283和-0.26%显示市场活动。立即关注IMTM的实时图表更新。

如何投资IMTM股票？

投资iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF需要考虑年度范围45.64 - 54.39和当前价格53.62。许多人在以53.62或53.92下订单之前，会比较3.14%和。实时查看IMTM价格图表，了解每日变化。

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF的最高价格是54.39。在45.64 - 54.39内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF的绩效。

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF股票的最低价格是多少？

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF（IMTM）的最低价格为45.64。将其与当前的53.62和45.64 - 54.39进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看IMTM在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

IMTM股票是什么时候拆分的？

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、53.45和17.30%中可见。

日范围
53.52 53.92
年范围
45.64 54.39
前一天收盘价
53.45
开盘价
53.76
卖价
53.62
买价
53.92
最低价
53.52
最高价
53.92
交易量
283
日变化
0.32%
月变化
3.14%
6个月变化
4.30%
年变化
17.30%
13 八月, 星期四
12:30
USD
PPI月率m/m
实际值
预测值
0.5%
前值
-0.3%
12:30
USD
核心生产者物价指数(PPI)月率 m/m
实际值
预测值
0.2%
前值
0.2%
12:30
USD
初领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
213 K
前值
199 K
12:30
USD
续领失业金人数
实际值
预测值
1.777 M
前值
1.801 M
17:00
USD
30年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
5.058%