IMTM: iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF
今日IMTM汇率已更改0.32%。当日，交易品种以低点53.52和高点53.92进行交易。
关注iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IMTM新闻
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- INTF: Multifactor ETFs Are Not The Best Deals In International Markets (NYSEARCA:INTF)
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- IDMO ETF: Good Fundamentals And Even Better Performance (NYSEARCA:IDMO)
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Irrational Exuberance Again
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- Indicators Suggest The Market Likely Hasn't Hit Bottom Yet
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Weekly Market Pulse: Questions
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- IMOM: Better Tactical ETF Than Long-Term Holding (NASDAQ:IMOM)
- IMTM: A Fair International Momentum ETF, But Lags IDMO (NYSEARCA:IMTM)
- How Big Market Swings May Be Hiding Broader Gains
- IDMO: Confirmed As A Leading International Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)
- Global Leading Indicators, January 2026 - As Good As It Gets
- PIZ: Strong Returns, But High Fees And Volatility (NASDAQ:PIZ)
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
常见问题解答
IMTM股票今天的价格是多少？
iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF股票今天的定价为53.62。它在53.52 - 53.92范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为53.45，交易量达到283。IMTM的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF股票是否支付股息？
iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF目前的价值为53.62。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注17.30%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪IMTM走势。
如何购买IMTM股票？
您可以以53.62的当前价格购买iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF股票。订单通常设置在53.62或53.92附近，而283和-0.26%显示市场活动。立即关注IMTM的实时图表更新。
如何投资IMTM股票？
投资iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF需要考虑年度范围45.64 - 54.39和当前价格53.62。许多人在以53.62或53.92下订单之前，会比较3.14%和。实时查看IMTM价格图表，了解每日变化。
iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF的最高价格是54.39。在45.64 - 54.39内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF的绩效。
iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF（IMTM）的最低价格为45.64。将其与当前的53.62和45.64 - 54.39进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看IMTM在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
IMTM股票是什么时候拆分的？
iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、53.45和17.30%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 53.45
- 开盘价
- 53.76
- 卖价
- 53.62
- 买价
- 53.92
- 最低价
- 53.52
- 最高价
- 53.92
- 交易量
- 283
- 日变化
- 0.32%
- 月变化
- 3.14%
- 6个月变化
- 4.30%
- 年变化
- 17.30%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.5%
- 前值
- -0.3%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.2%
- 前值
- 0.2%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 213 K
- 前值
- 199 K
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.777 M
- 前值
- 1.801 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 5.058%