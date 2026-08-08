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IMRA: Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF
IMRA exchange rate has changed by 0.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.48 and at a high of 14.59.
Follow Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is IMRA stock price today?
Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF stock is priced at 14.59 today. It trades within 14.48 - 14.59, yesterday's close was 14.47, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of IMRA shows these updates.
Does Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF is currently valued at 14.59. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.12% and USD. View the chart live to track IMRA movements.
How to buy IMRA stock?
You can buy Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 14.59. Orders are usually placed near 14.59 or 14.89, while 6 and 0.76% show market activity. Follow IMRA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IMRA stock?
Investing in Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 12.22 - 18.02 and current price 14.59. Many compare -10.49% and 11.12% before placing orders at 14.59 or 14.89. Explore the IMRA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF in the past year was 18.02. Within 12.22 - 18.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF (IMRA) over the year was 12.22. Comparing it with the current 14.59 and 12.22 - 18.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IMRA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IMRA stock split?
Bitwise MARA Option Income Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.47, and 11.12% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.47
- Open
- 14.48
- Bid
- 14.59
- Ask
- 14.89
- Low
- 14.48
- High
- 14.59
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.83%
- Month Change
- -10.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.12%
- Year Change
- 11.12%