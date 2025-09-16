QuotesSections
IMDX
IMDX

3.4400 USD 0.3500 (11.33%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IMDX exchange rate has changed by 11.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.1350 and at a high of 3.5980.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
3.1350 3.5980
Year Range
2.3300 4.2400
Previous Close
3.0900
Open
3.1750
Bid
3.4400
Ask
3.4430
Low
3.1350
High
3.5980
Volume
218
Daily Change
11.33%
Month Change
38.71%
6 Months Change
13.16%
Year Change
13.16%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%