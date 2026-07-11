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IJJ: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
IJJ exchange rate has changed by 0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 149.44 and at a high of 150.78.
Follow iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IJJ News
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- What Past Sector Concentrations Tell Us About Today's Tech-Heavy S&P 500
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- Patience, Liquidity, And The Value Of Optionality
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- Equities: Looking Beyond The Leaders
- This Week's Market Wrap: Earnings, Inflation, And AI-Driven Spending Concerns
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Ends Choppy Week In The Red
- The Tumble Of Two Sectors
- AI Capex Depreciation Risk Is The Catch To Record Earnings
- Bullish Sentiment Starting To Swing
- 6 Sectors And A Case Of Mixed Signals
- Is AI Making Inflation Better Or Worse?
- Small Caps Challenge Momentum Factor's Throne
- Should iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Margin Debt Jumps 7.9% In June To Another Record High
- A Pause And Some Jitters
- Correlated Market Psychology: PMI And Retail Money Funds
- Mountain, Cliff, Or Ocean
- Sobriety, Thy Name Is Bond Market
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IJJ stock price today?
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock is priced at 150.44 today. It trades within 149.44 - 150.78, yesterday's close was 149.34, and trading volume reached 225. The live price chart of IJJ shows these updates.
Does iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF is currently valued at 150.44. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.75% and USD. View the chart live to track IJJ movements.
How to buy IJJ stock?
You can buy iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF shares at the current price of 150.44. Orders are usually placed near 150.44 or 150.74, while 225 and 0.56% show market activity. Follow IJJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IJJ stock?
Investing in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 123.89 - 151.53 and current price 150.44. Many compare 1.41% and 8.50% before placing orders at 150.44 or 150.74. Explore the IJJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the past year was 151.53. Within 123.89 - 151.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 149.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) over the year was 123.89. Comparing it with the current 150.44 and 123.89 - 151.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IJJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IJJ stock split?
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 149.34, and 16.75% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 149.34
- Open
- 149.60
- Bid
- 150.44
- Ask
- 150.74
- Low
- 149.44
- High
- 150.78
- Volume
- 225
- Daily Change
- 0.74%
- Month Change
- 1.41%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.50%
- Year Change
- 16.75%