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IIF: Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc
IIF exchange rate has changed by 0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.23 and at a high of 23.57.
Follow Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IIF News
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- Emerging Asia (Ex China) Government Bonds Monthly – August 2026
- Weekly Commentary: Bond Yield Breakout
- Weekly Commentary: Sloppy
- World Markets Watchlist: July 13, 2026
- Weekly Commentary: Currency Pegs And Carry Trades
- Oil Prices Still Offer Relief For Asia, But No Policy Pivot
- Global Employment Falls For Second Month In June Amid Subdued Growth Expectations
- Global PMI Shows Inflation Rates Peaking Amid Lower Oil Prices
- Weekly Commentary: Our Semiquincentennial Gilded Age
- Midyear Economic Check-In: A World Diverging
- Asia's Consumer Recovery: Winners And Laggards
- Weekly Commentary: The Treasury Secretary And The Maestro
- World Markets Watchlist: June 22, 2026
- Weekly Commentary: Warsh's Regime Change
- Global Exports Downturn Deepens In May As War Hits Trade In Services
- What The U.S.-Iran Peace Deal Means For Asia
- World Markets Watchlist: June 15, 2026
- Weekly Commentary: SpaceX And A Z.1 (Q1 2026)
- EDF: Emerging Markets Are Getting Riskier, But This Fund Is Handling It Well (NYSE:EDF)
- India: From A Growth Darling To A Market Under Pressure
- What Do ETFs In Asia Mean For Investors In Today’s Markets?
- Weekly Commentary: Party Like It's 1999, 1996 And 2007
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IIF stock price today?
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc stock is priced at 23.36 today. It trades within 23.23 - 23.57, yesterday's close was 23.29, and trading volume reached 71. The live price chart of IIF shows these updates.
Does Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc is currently valued at 23.36. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -11.01% and USD. View the chart live to track IIF movements.
How to buy IIF stock?
You can buy Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc shares at the current price of 23.36. Orders are usually placed near 23.36 or 23.66, while 71 and 0.56% show market activity. Follow IIF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IIF stock?
Investing in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 19.83 - 27.98 and current price 23.36. Many compare 1.61% and 0.47% before placing orders at 23.36 or 23.66. Explore the IIF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc in the past year was 27.98. Within 19.83 - 27.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc (IIF) over the year was 19.83. Comparing it with the current 23.36 and 19.83 - 27.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IIF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IIF stock split?
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.29, and -11.01% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.29
- Open
- 23.23
- Bid
- 23.36
- Ask
- 23.66
- Low
- 23.23
- High
- 23.57
- Volume
- 71
- Daily Change
- 0.30%
- Month Change
- 1.61%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.47%
- Year Change
- -11.01%