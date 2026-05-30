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IIF: Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc

23.36 USD 0.07 (0.30%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IIF exchange rate has changed by 0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.23 and at a high of 23.57.

Follow Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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IIF News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IIF stock price today?

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc stock is priced at 23.36 today. It trades within 23.23 - 23.57, yesterday's close was 23.29, and trading volume reached 71. The live price chart of IIF shows these updates.

Does Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc stock pay dividends?

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc is currently valued at 23.36. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -11.01% and USD. View the chart live to track IIF movements.

How to buy IIF stock?

You can buy Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc shares at the current price of 23.36. Orders are usually placed near 23.36 or 23.66, while 71 and 0.56% show market activity. Follow IIF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IIF stock?

Investing in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 19.83 - 27.98 and current price 23.36. Many compare 1.61% and 0.47% before placing orders at 23.36 or 23.66. Explore the IIF price chart live with daily changes.

What are Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc stock highest prices?

The highest price of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc in the past year was 27.98. Within 19.83 - 27.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc performance using the live chart.

What are Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc (IIF) over the year was 19.83. Comparing it with the current 23.36 and 19.83 - 27.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IIF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IIF stock split?

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.29, and -11.01% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
23.23 23.57
Year Range
19.83 27.98
Previous Close
23.29
Open
23.23
Bid
23.36
Ask
23.66
Low
23.23
High
23.57
Volume
71
Daily Change
0.30%
Month Change
1.61%
6 Months Change
0.47%
Year Change
-11.01%
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