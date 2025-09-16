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IGOV: iShares International Treasury Bond ETF
IGOV exchange rate has changed by 0.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.31 and at a high of 41.51.
Follow iShares International Treasury Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IGOV News
- Bond Markets Getting Oversold; Fed Funds Futures Indicate FOMC Will Stand Pat On July 29
- Now More Than Ever: The Case For Global Bonds
- IGOV: Bond Sell-Off On Prolonged Energy Issues Is Global As Expected (NASDAQ:IGOV)
- Trend Following’s Bond Problem
- Getting Smarter - The Case For Global GDP Weighted Sov.Bond Indexes Strengthens?
- How Does Debt Move Through The Global Financial System?
- Income In 2026: Opportunity Without Overreach
- LEMB: Bond ETF Disqualified As An Income Fund
- FX Dynamics Shaped Global Government Bond Outcomes In 2025
- EMLC ETF: High Risks From Capital Erosion And Currency Rates (NYSEARCA:EMLC)
- 'Sell The Dollar': Think Price, Not Flows
- Compounding Opportunity
- How The EM Bond Team 'Values' Gold
- Flying Blind? How Bond Investors Can Navigate A Lack Of Economic Data
- A New Era For Fixed Income Investors: Prioritizing Income In A Volatile Market
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IGOV stock price today?
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock is priced at 41.45 today. It trades within 41.31 - 41.51, yesterday's close was 41.27, and trading volume reached 535. The live price chart of IGOV shows these updates.
Does iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF is currently valued at 41.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.07% and USD. View the chart live to track IGOV movements.
How to buy IGOV stock?
You can buy iShares International Treasury Bond ETF shares at the current price of 41.45. Orders are usually placed near 41.45 or 41.75, while 535 and 0.34% show market activity. Follow IGOV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IGOV stock?
Investing in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 40.27 - 43.39 and current price 41.45. Many compare 1.05% and -2.68% before placing orders at 41.45 or 41.75. Explore the IGOV price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the past year was 43.39. Within 40.27 - 43.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares International Treasury Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (IGOV) over the year was 40.27. Comparing it with the current 41.45 and 40.27 - 43.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IGOV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IGOV stock split?
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.27, and -1.07% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.27
- Open
- 41.31
- Bid
- 41.45
- Ask
- 41.75
- Low
- 41.31
- High
- 41.51
- Volume
- 535
- Daily Change
- 0.44%
- Month Change
- 1.05%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.68%
- Year Change
- -1.07%