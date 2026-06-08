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IGEB: iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF
IGEB exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.32 and at a high of 44.41.
Follow iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IGEB News
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- August Perspective
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- Market Brief: Has The AI Washout Already Done Its Work?
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Credit Market Lens: Still Buying America
- Insurance Midyear Outlook: Finding Value In Tight Markets
- Why Market Volatility May Be Part Of The Bull Case
- Retail Stays Bullish On Hyperscalers Ahead Of Earnings
- Above The Noise: Look Beyond AI Pullback
- The Credit Market Lens: Rich Spreads, Cheap Treasuries, And An Incomplete Explanation
- Old-Fashioned Bond Math For A New-Fashioned Fed
- The Credit Market Lens: A Higher Bar For Earnings Season
- How SpaceX And AI Spending Are Reshaping Investment Grade Credit
- Q3 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- The Full Picture: How Factors Work Together In Systematic Fixed Income
- The Week The AI Trade Broke, And Why The Data Says 'Rotation,' Not 'Recession'
- Has The AI Trade Gone Too Far?
- Warsh's Dot-Plot Pivot Recalibrates Duration Risk In Investment-Grade Bonds
- Forget The Macro Narrative, Look At The Cross-Section
- Opportunities Emerge In A Higher-Yield World
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
- The Need For A New Portfolio Approach
- Our June Perspective
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IGEB stock price today?
iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF stock is priced at 44.37 today. It trades within 44.32 - 44.41, yesterday's close was 44.28, and trading volume reached 215. The live price chart of IGEB shows these updates.
Does iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF is currently valued at 44.37. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.88% and USD. View the chart live to track IGEB movements.
How to buy IGEB stock?
You can buy iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF shares at the current price of 44.37. Orders are usually placed near 44.37 or 44.67, while 215 and -0.07% show market activity. Follow IGEB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IGEB stock?
Investing in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 44.16 - 46.46 and current price 44.37. Many compare 0.45% and -3.02% before placing orders at 44.37 or 44.67. Explore the IGEB price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF in the past year was 46.46. Within 44.16 - 46.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 44.28 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (IGEB) over the year was 44.16. Comparing it with the current 44.37 and 44.16 - 46.46 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IGEB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IGEB stock split?
iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 44.28, and -1.88% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 44.28
- Open
- 44.40
- Bid
- 44.37
- Ask
- 44.67
- Low
- 44.32
- High
- 44.41
- Volume
- 215
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- 0.45%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.02%
- Year Change
- -1.88%