- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IGE: iShares North American Natural Resources ETF
IGE exchange rate has changed by 0.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 60.34 and at a high of 60.99.
Follow iShares North American Natural Resources ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IGE News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IGE stock price today?
iShares North American Natural Resources ETF stock is priced at 60.59 today. It trades within 60.34 - 60.99, yesterday's close was 60.23, and trading volume reached 220. The live price chart of IGE shows these updates.
Does iShares North American Natural Resources ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares North American Natural Resources ETF is currently valued at 60.59. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.94% and USD. View the chart live to track IGE movements.
How to buy IGE stock?
You can buy iShares North American Natural Resources ETF shares at the current price of 60.59. Orders are usually placed near 60.59 or 60.89, while 220 and 0.28% show market activity. Follow IGE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IGE stock?
Investing in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF involves considering the yearly range 46.65 - 63.91 and current price 60.59. Many compare 2.16% and -4.54% before placing orders at 60.59 or 60.89. Explore the IGE price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares North American Natural Resources ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the past year was 63.91. Within 46.65 - 63.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 60.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares North American Natural Resources ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares North American Natural Resources ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (IGE) over the year was 46.65. Comparing it with the current 60.59 and 46.65 - 63.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IGE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IGE stock split?
iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 60.23, and 26.94% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 60.23
- Open
- 60.42
- Bid
- 60.59
- Ask
- 60.89
- Low
- 60.34
- High
- 60.99
- Volume
- 220
- Daily Change
- 0.60%
- Month Change
- 2.16%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.54%
- Year Change
- 26.94%