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IFV: First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF

26.11 USD 0.09 (0.35%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IFV exchange rate has changed by 0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.02 and at a high of 26.18.

Follow First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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IFV News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IFV stock price today?

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock is priced at 26.11 today. It trades within 26.02 - 26.18, yesterday's close was 26.02, and trading volume reached 72. The live price chart of IFV shows these updates.

Does First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock pay dividends?

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF is currently valued at 26.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.73% and USD. View the chart live to track IFV movements.

How to buy IFV stock?

You can buy First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF shares at the current price of 26.11. Orders are usually placed near 26.11 or 26.41, while 72 and -0.11% show market activity. Follow IFV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IFV stock?

Investing in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.19 - 28.52 and current price 26.11. Many compare 3.37% and -4.46% before placing orders at 26.11 or 26.41. Explore the IFV price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the past year was 28.52. Within 23.19 - 28.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) over the year was 23.19. Comparing it with the current 26.11 and 23.19 - 28.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IFV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IFV stock split?

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.02, and 10.73% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
26.02 26.18
Year Range
23.19 28.52
Previous Close
26.02
Open
26.14
Bid
26.11
Ask
26.41
Low
26.02
High
26.18
Volume
72
Daily Change
0.35%
Month Change
3.37%
6 Months Change
-4.46%
Year Change
10.73%
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