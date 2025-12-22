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IFV: First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF
IFV exchange rate has changed by 0.35% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.02 and at a high of 26.18.
Follow First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IFV News
- Performance Insights - July 2026
- CIO Weekly: Will Earnings Sustain Equities Momentum?
- Shipping Choke Points Raise Business Costs Even After The Iran War
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Jensen Huang's $9 Trillion Productivity Claim
- Allocate With Intent: Active Equity Strategies For Changing Markets
- Irrational Exuberance Again
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- Oil Is A Critical War Gauge For Tracking Iran Risk In Real Time
- Indicators Suggest The Market Likely Hasn't Hit Bottom Yet
- A Different Supply-Side Shock
- Weekly Market Pulse: Questions
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- How Big Market Swings May Be Hiding Broader Gains
- Global Leading Indicators, January 2026 - As Good As It Gets
- The U.S. Dollar’s Slide Has Been A Tailwind For Investing In Foreign Markets
- Data Update 4 For 2026: The Global Perspective
- Global Trade In 2026: Significant Slowdown Amid Large Shifts
- Global Economy Shakes Off Tariff Shock Amid Tech-Driven Boom
- Global Stocks Set To Rally Again In 2026, Though U.S. Market May Regain Lead
- New Year, New Records: Equities Rise As Growth Outlook Improves
- Global Markets In 2026: How Venezuela Could Shift The Outlook
- Yet Another Year Of Economic Resilience
- Equities: Stay Invested, Stay Diversified
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IFV stock price today?
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock is priced at 26.11 today. It trades within 26.02 - 26.18, yesterday's close was 26.02, and trading volume reached 72. The live price chart of IFV shows these updates.
Does First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF is currently valued at 26.11. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.73% and USD. View the chart live to track IFV movements.
How to buy IFV stock?
You can buy First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF shares at the current price of 26.11. Orders are usually placed near 26.11 or 26.41, while 72 and -0.11% show market activity. Follow IFV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IFV stock?
Investing in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.19 - 28.52 and current price 26.11. Many compare 3.37% and -4.46% before placing orders at 26.11 or 26.41. Explore the IFV price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the past year was 28.52. Within 23.19 - 28.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) over the year was 23.19. Comparing it with the current 26.11 and 23.19 - 28.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IFV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IFV stock split?
First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.02, and 10.73% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.02
- Open
- 26.14
- Bid
- 26.11
- Ask
- 26.41
- Low
- 26.02
- High
- 26.18
- Volume
- 72
- Daily Change
- 0.35%
- Month Change
- 3.37%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.46%
- Year Change
- 10.73%