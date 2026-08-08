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IETH: Bitwise Ethereum Option Income Strategy ETF
IETH exchange rate has changed by -0.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.47 and at a high of 18.59.
Follow Bitwise Ethereum Option Income Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is IETH stock price today?
Bitwise Ethereum Option Income Strategy ETF stock is priced at 18.47 today. It trades within 18.47 - 18.59, yesterday's close was 18.59, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of IETH shows these updates.
Does Bitwise Ethereum Option Income Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
Bitwise Ethereum Option Income Strategy ETF is currently valued at 18.47. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -64.21% and USD. View the chart live to track IETH movements.
How to buy IETH stock?
You can buy Bitwise Ethereum Option Income Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 18.47. Orders are usually placed near 18.47 or 18.77, while 12 and -0.38% show market activity. Follow IETH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IETH stock?
Investing in Bitwise Ethereum Option Income Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 16.10 - 52.67 and current price 18.47. Many compare 12.83% and -22.65% before placing orders at 18.47 or 18.77. Explore the IETH price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bitwise Ethereum Option Income Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bitwise Ethereum Option Income Strategy ETF in the past year was 52.67. Within 16.10 - 52.67, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.59 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bitwise Ethereum Option Income Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Bitwise Ethereum Option Income Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bitwise Ethereum Option Income Strategy ETF (IETH) over the year was 16.10. Comparing it with the current 18.47 and 16.10 - 52.67 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IETH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IETH stock split?
Bitwise Ethereum Option Income Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.59, and -64.21% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.59
- Open
- 18.54
- Bid
- 18.47
- Ask
- 18.77
- Low
- 18.47
- High
- 18.59
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- -0.65%
- Month Change
- 12.83%
- 6 Months Change
- -22.65%
- Year Change
- -64.21%