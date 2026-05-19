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IEDI: iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF
IEDI exchange rate has changed by 0.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 57.02 and at a high of 57.30.
Follow iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IEDI News
- Amazon Delivers For Consumer Discretionary
- Consumer Sentiment Hits 5-Month High, Improving Over Prelim Estimates
- Consumer Confidence Moderated Slightly In July
- Durable Goods Orders Rise 0.3% In June, Less Than Expected
- Consumer Sentiment Hits Highest Level Since February On Easing Gas Prices
- Retail Sales Rise For Fifth Straight Month
- Conflicting Consumer Sentiment Data
- Why Investors Shouldn't Count Out Consumer Stocks
- Mid-Year 2026 U.S. Retail/Restaurant Outlook
- Consumer Confidence Inched Down In June
- Consumer Sentiment Rises On Cheaper Gas But Inflation Worries Persist
- Retail Sales: Consumer Spending Up For Fourth Straight Month
- U.S. Consumers Continue To Spend Despite Income Pressure
- CIO Weekly: Can The U.S. Consumer's Resilience Last?
- Consumer Sentiment Improves In June But Remains Bleak
- Consumer Price Index: Inflation At 4.2% In May
- Chart Of The Day: Why Is Main Street So Glum?
- Consumer Sentiment Hits Record Low - Economy Stays Solid
- First Quarter Earnings: Sharpening Sector Divergence
- Consumer Sentiment Sinks To Record Low As Cost Of Living Concerns Intensify
- Consumer Delinquencies Remain At Comfortable Levels
- Q1 2026 U.S. Retail Scorecard – Update May 20, 2026
- Retail: Consumer Resilience In A Consolidating Market
- Q1 2026 U.S. Retail: Broadline Retail Powers Earnings Growth As Household Durables Weaken
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IEDI stock price today?
iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF stock is priced at 57.30 today. It trades within 57.02 - 57.30, yesterday's close was 56.93, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of IEDI shows these updates.
Does iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF is currently valued at 57.30. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.61% and USD. View the chart live to track IEDI movements.
How to buy IEDI stock?
You can buy iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF shares at the current price of 57.30. Orders are usually placed near 57.30 or 57.60, while 3 and 0.39% show market activity. Follow IEDI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IEDI stock?
Investing in iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF involves considering the yearly range 52.34 - 58.42 and current price 57.30. Many compare 1.09% and 0.26% before placing orders at 57.30 or 57.60. Explore the IEDI price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF in the past year was 58.42. Within 52.34 - 58.42, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 56.93 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF (IEDI) over the year was 52.34. Comparing it with the current 57.30 and 52.34 - 58.42 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IEDI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IEDI stock split?
iShares U.S. Consumer Focused ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 56.93, and 1.61% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 56.93
- Open
- 57.08
- Bid
- 57.30
- Ask
- 57.60
- Low
- 57.02
- High
- 57.30
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.65%
- Month Change
- 1.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.26%
- Year Change
- 1.61%