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IDVY
IDVY exchange rate has changed by 1.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.77 and at a high of 26.98.
Follow dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is IDVY stock price today?
stock is priced at 26.98 today. It trades within 26.77 - 26.98, yesterday's close was 26.52, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of IDVY shows these updates.
Does stock pay dividends?
is currently valued at 26.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.23% and USD. View the chart live to track IDVY movements.
How to buy IDVY stock?
You can buy shares at the current price of 26.98. Orders are usually placed near 26.98 or 27.28, while 2 and 0.78% show market activity. Follow IDVY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IDVY stock?
Investing in involves considering the yearly range 22.86 - 26.98 and current price 26.98. Many compare 0.78% and 7.36% before placing orders at 26.98 or 27.28. Explore the IDVY price chart live with daily changes.
What are stock highest prices?
The highest price of in the past year was 26.98. Within 22.86 - 26.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track performance using the live chart.
What are stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of (IDVY) over the year was 22.86. Comparing it with the current 26.98 and 22.86 - 26.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IDVY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IDVY stock split?
has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.52, and 7.23% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.52
- Open
- 26.77
- Bid
- 26.98
- Ask
- 27.28
- Low
- 26.77
- High
- 26.98
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 1.73%
- Month Change
- 0.78%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.36%
- Year Change
- 7.23%