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ICRC: Bitwise CRCL Option Income Strategy ETF
ICRC exchange rate has changed by 0.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.41 and at a high of 17.51.
Follow Bitwise CRCL Option Income Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ICRC stock price today?
Bitwise CRCL Option Income Strategy ETF stock is priced at 17.41 today. It trades within 17.41 - 17.51, yesterday's close was 17.34, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of ICRC shows these updates.
Does Bitwise CRCL Option Income Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
Bitwise CRCL Option Income Strategy ETF is currently valued at 17.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -68.55% and USD. View the chart live to track ICRC movements.
How to buy ICRC stock?
You can buy Bitwise CRCL Option Income Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 17.41. Orders are usually placed near 17.41 or 17.71, while 3 and -0.57% show market activity. Follow ICRC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ICRC stock?
Investing in Bitwise CRCL Option Income Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 17.16 - 56.31 and current price 17.41. Many compare -3.17% and -23.41% before placing orders at 17.41 or 17.71. Explore the ICRC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bitwise CRCL Option Income Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bitwise CRCL Option Income Strategy ETF in the past year was 56.31. Within 17.16 - 56.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bitwise CRCL Option Income Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Bitwise CRCL Option Income Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bitwise CRCL Option Income Strategy ETF (ICRC) over the year was 17.16. Comparing it with the current 17.41 and 17.16 - 56.31 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ICRC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ICRC stock split?
Bitwise CRCL Option Income Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.34, and -68.55% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.34
- Open
- 17.51
- Bid
- 17.41
- Ask
- 17.71
- Low
- 17.41
- High
- 17.51
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.40%
- Month Change
- -3.17%
- 6 Months Change
- -23.41%
- Year Change
- -68.55%