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ICOI: Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF
ICOI exchange rate has changed by -0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.10 and at a high of 10.39.
Follow Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is ICOI stock price today?
Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF stock is priced at 10.37 today. It trades within 10.10 - 10.39, yesterday's close was 10.38, and trading volume reached 67. The live price chart of ICOI shows these updates.
Does Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF is currently valued at 10.37. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -77.92% and USD. View the chart live to track ICOI movements.
How to buy ICOI stock?
You can buy Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 10.37. Orders are usually placed near 10.37 or 10.67, while 67 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow ICOI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into ICOI stock?
Investing in Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 9.20 - 46.96 and current price 10.37. Many compare 5.60% and -24.86% before placing orders at 10.37 or 10.67. Explore the ICOI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF in the past year was 46.96. Within 9.20 - 46.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.38 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF (ICOI) over the year was 9.20. Comparing it with the current 10.37 and 9.20 - 46.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ICOI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did ICOI stock split?
Bitwise COIN Option Income Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.38, and -77.92% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.38
- Open
- 10.35
- Bid
- 10.37
- Ask
- 10.67
- Low
- 10.10
- High
- 10.39
- Volume
- 67
- Daily Change
- -0.10%
- Month Change
- 5.60%
- 6 Months Change
- -24.86%
- Year Change
- -77.92%