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IBTP: iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF
IBTP exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.01 and at a high of 25.07.
Follow iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IBTP stock price today?
iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF stock is priced at 25.04 today. It trades within 25.01 - 25.07, yesterday's close was 24.99, and trading volume reached 30. The live price chart of IBTP shows these updates.
Does iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF is currently valued at 25.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.77% and USD. View the chart live to track IBTP movements.
How to buy IBTP stock?
You can buy iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF shares at the current price of 25.04. Orders are usually placed near 25.04 or 25.34, while 30 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow IBTP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IBTP stock?
Investing in iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.92 - 26.32 and current price 25.04. Many compare 0.44% and -4.21% before placing orders at 25.04 or 25.34. Explore the IBTP price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF in the past year was 26.32. Within 24.92 - 26.32, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.99 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (IBTP) over the year was 24.92. Comparing it with the current 25.04 and 24.92 - 26.32 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IBTP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IBTP stock split?
iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.99, and -3.77% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.99
- Open
- 25.07
- Bid
- 25.04
- Ask
- 25.34
- Low
- 25.01
- High
- 25.07
- Volume
- 30
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- 0.44%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.21%
- Year Change
- -3.77%