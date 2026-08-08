- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IBTL: iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF
IBTL exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.00 and at a high of 20.03.
Follow iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IBTL stock price today?
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock is priced at 20.01 today. It trades within 20.00 - 20.03, yesterday's close was 19.97, and trading volume reached 134. The live price chart of IBTL shows these updates.
Does iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF is currently valued at 20.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.25% and USD. View the chart live to track IBTL movements.
How to buy IBTL stock?
You can buy iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF shares at the current price of 20.01. Orders are usually placed near 20.01 or 20.31, while 134 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow IBTL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IBTL stock?
Investing in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.93 - 20.80 and current price 20.01. Many compare 0.30% and -3.29% before placing orders at 20.01 or 20.31. Explore the IBTL price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF in the past year was 20.80. Within 19.93 - 20.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) over the year was 19.93. Comparing it with the current 20.01 and 19.93 - 20.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IBTL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IBTL stock split?
iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.97, and -2.25% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.97
- Open
- 20.03
- Bid
- 20.01
- Ask
- 20.31
- Low
- 20.00
- High
- 20.03
- Volume
- 134
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- 0.30%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.29%
- Year Change
- -2.25%