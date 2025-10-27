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IBND: SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF
IBND exchange rate has changed by 0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.87 and at a high of 31.26.
Follow SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- M30
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- D1
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IBND News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IBND stock price today?
SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF stock is priced at 31.26 today. It trades within 30.87 - 31.26, yesterday's close was 31.10, and trading volume reached 100. The live price chart of IBND shows these updates.
Does SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 31.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.64% and USD. View the chart live to track IBND movements.
How to buy IBND stock?
You can buy SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 31.26. Orders are usually placed near 31.26 or 31.56, while 100 and 0.55% show market activity. Follow IBND updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IBND stock?
Investing in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.55 - 33.19 and current price 31.26. Many compare 0.77% and -3.25% before placing orders at 31.26 or 31.56. Explore the IBND price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF in the past year was 33.19. Within 30.55 - 33.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (IBND) over the year was 30.55. Comparing it with the current 31.26 and 30.55 - 33.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IBND moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IBND stock split?
SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.10, and -1.64% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.10
- Open
- 31.09
- Bid
- 31.26
- Ask
- 31.56
- Low
- 30.87
- High
- 31.26
- Volume
- 100
- Daily Change
- 0.51%
- Month Change
- 0.77%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.25%
- Year Change
- -1.64%