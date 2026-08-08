QuotesSections
Currencies / IBDV
Back to US Stock Market

IBDV: iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF

21.63 USD 0.04 (0.19%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

IBDV exchange rate has changed by 0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.62 and at a high of 21.65.

Follow iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is IBDV stock price today?

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF stock is priced at 21.63 today. It trades within 21.62 - 21.65, yesterday's close was 21.59, and trading volume reached 564. The live price chart of IBDV shows these updates.

Does iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF is currently valued at 21.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.59% and USD. View the chart live to track IBDV movements.

How to buy IBDV stock?

You can buy iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF shares at the current price of 21.63. Orders are usually placed near 21.63 or 21.93, while 564 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow IBDV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into IBDV stock?

Investing in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.55 - 22.41 and current price 21.63. Many compare 0.32% and -2.30% before placing orders at 21.63 or 21.93. Explore the IBDV price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the past year was 22.41. Within 21.55 - 22.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.59 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) over the year was 21.55. Comparing it with the current 21.63 and 21.55 - 22.41 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IBDV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did IBDV stock split?

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.59, and -1.59% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
21.62 21.65
Year Range
21.55 22.41
Previous Close
21.59
Open
21.63
Bid
21.63
Ask
21.93
Low
21.62
High
21.65
Volume
564
Daily Change
0.19%
Month Change
0.32%
6 Months Change
-2.30%
Year Change
-1.59%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev