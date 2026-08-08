- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
IBAT: iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF
IBAT exchange rate has changed by 1.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.35 and at a high of 41.10.
Follow iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is IBAT stock price today?
iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF stock is priced at 40.66 today. It trades within 40.35 - 41.10, yesterday's close was 40.11, and trading volume reached 57. The live price chart of IBAT shows these updates.
Does iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF is currently valued at 40.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.54% and USD. View the chart live to track IBAT movements.
How to buy IBAT stock?
You can buy iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF shares at the current price of 40.66. Orders are usually placed near 40.66 or 40.96, while 57 and -1.05% show market activity. Follow IBAT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into IBAT stock?
Investing in iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.48 - 48.15 and current price 40.66. Many compare 6.52% and 15.69% before placing orders at 40.66 or 40.96. Explore the IBAT price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF in the past year was 48.15. Within 31.48 - 48.15, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF (IBAT) over the year was 31.48. Comparing it with the current 40.66 and 31.48 - 48.15 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch IBAT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did IBAT stock split?
iShares Energy Storage & Materials ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.11, and 18.54% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 40.11
- Open
- 41.09
- Bid
- 40.66
- Ask
- 40.96
- Low
- 40.35
- High
- 41.10
- Volume
- 57
- Daily Change
- 1.37%
- Month Change
- 6.52%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.69%
- Year Change
- 18.54%