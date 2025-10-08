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HTUS: Capitol Series Trust Hull Tactical US ETF
HTUS exchange rate has changed by 0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.85 and at a high of 45.96.
Follow Capitol Series Trust Hull Tactical US ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HTUS News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HTUS stock price today?
Capitol Series Trust Hull Tactical US ETF stock is priced at 45.90 today. It trades within 45.85 - 45.96, yesterday's close was 45.78, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of HTUS shows these updates.
Does Capitol Series Trust Hull Tactical US ETF stock pay dividends?
Capitol Series Trust Hull Tactical US ETF is currently valued at 45.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.33% and USD. View the chart live to track HTUS movements.
How to buy HTUS stock?
You can buy Capitol Series Trust Hull Tactical US ETF shares at the current price of 45.90. Orders are usually placed near 45.90 or 46.20, while 15 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow HTUS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HTUS stock?
Investing in Capitol Series Trust Hull Tactical US ETF involves considering the yearly range 36.61 - 48.30 and current price 45.90. Many compare 3.40% and 15.17% before placing orders at 45.90 or 46.20. Explore the HTUS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Capitol Series Trust Hull Tactical US ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Capitol Series Trust Hull Tactical US ETF in the past year was 48.30. Within 36.61 - 48.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track Capitol Series Trust Hull Tactical US ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Capitol Series Trust Hull Tactical US ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Capitol Series Trust Hull Tactical US ETF (HTUS) over the year was 36.61. Comparing it with the current 45.90 and 36.61 - 48.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HTUS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HTUS stock split?
Capitol Series Trust Hull Tactical US ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.78, and 15.33% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 45.78
- Open
- 45.87
- Bid
- 45.90
- Ask
- 46.20
- Low
- 45.85
- High
- 45.96
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- 0.26%
- Month Change
- 3.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.17%
- Year Change
- 15.33%