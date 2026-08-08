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HTT: High Templar Tech Limited American depositary shares, each repr
HTT exchange rate has changed by 1.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.47 and at a high of 2.55.
Follow High Templar Tech Limited American depositary shares, each repr dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HTT stock price today?
High Templar Tech Limited American depositary shares, each repr stock is priced at 2.52 today. It trades within 2.47 - 2.55, yesterday's close was 2.49, and trading volume reached 137. The live price chart of HTT shows these updates.
Does High Templar Tech Limited American depositary shares, each repr stock pay dividends?
High Templar Tech Limited American depositary shares, each repr is currently valued at 2.52. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -35.22% and USD. View the chart live to track HTT movements.
How to buy HTT stock?
You can buy High Templar Tech Limited American depositary shares, each repr shares at the current price of 2.52. Orders are usually placed near 2.52 or 2.82, while 137 and 1.20% show market activity. Follow HTT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HTT stock?
Investing in High Templar Tech Limited American depositary shares, each repr involves considering the yearly range 1.88 - 4.03 and current price 2.52. Many compare 2.02% and -5.62% before placing orders at 2.52 or 2.82. Explore the HTT price chart live with daily changes.
What are High Templar Tech Limited American depositary shares, each repr stock highest prices?
The highest price of High Templar Tech Limited American depositary shares, each repr in the past year was 4.03. Within 1.88 - 4.03, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.49 helps spot resistance levels. Track High Templar Tech Limited American depositary shares, each repr performance using the live chart.
What are High Templar Tech Limited American depositary shares, each repr stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of High Templar Tech Limited American depositary shares, each repr (HTT) over the year was 1.88. Comparing it with the current 2.52 and 1.88 - 4.03 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HTT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HTT stock split?
High Templar Tech Limited American depositary shares, each repr has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.49, and -35.22% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.49
- Open
- 2.49
- Bid
- 2.52
- Ask
- 2.82
- Low
- 2.47
- High
- 2.55
- Volume
- 137
- Daily Change
- 1.20%
- Month Change
- 2.02%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.62%
- Year Change
- -35.22%