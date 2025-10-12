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HTD: John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund of Beneficial
HTD exchange rate has changed by 0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.27 and at a high of 25.43.
Follow John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund of Beneficial dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HTD News
- My Income Portfolio–Boosting Returns
- My Income Portfolio - Looking For Dividends
- HTD: Attractive Outlook Fueled By Data Center Growth (NYSE:HTD)
- 2 Closed-End Funds For Tax-Advantaged Monthly Payouts
- Closed-End Funds: Looking For Infrastructure Opportunities With AI Driving Them Higher
- EVT: This Fund Could Work Well For An Income Investor Seeking Diversification (NYSE:EVT)
- GDV: Still Going Strong After 22 Years With 8.4% Lifetime Average Annual Returns
- Undercovered Stocks: Rayonier, Tower Semiconductor, British American Tobacco And More
- HTD: Continuing Strong Returns With Monthly Pay (NYSE:HTD)
- My Income Portfolio - The Land Of Toys
- Closed-End Funds: My Top 10 Holdings February 2026
- John Hancock financial opportunities fund director buys $10,001 in BTO
- Phelan Kenneth J, director at John Hancock, buys HTD shares
- My Income Portfolio's Year-End Review
- Christmas 2025 Wish List: Reviewing Last Year's Picks, Next Year's Gift
- Building A $100k Taxable Income Portfolio Using Some New, Some Old Funds
- 2 Closed-End Funds For Utility Exposure With Monthly Distributions
- Model Portfolio For Income, December 2025
- HTD: Tax-Advantaged Monthly Income From Dividends (NYSE:HTD)
- ACV: A Better Option For Inflation Protection Than An Ordinary Bond Fund (ACV)
- MEGI: Collect High Yield Income From Global Utilities And Infrastructure (NYSE:MEGI)
- My Income Portfolio - NAV Never Lies
- 4 Closed-End Fund Buys (And 1 Sell) In The Month Of September 2025
- HTD: A Reliable Income Payer For Conservative Investors: Utilities Exposure And 7.7% Yield
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HTD stock price today?
John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund of Beneficial stock is priced at 25.37 today. It trades within 25.27 - 25.43, yesterday's close was 25.31, and trading volume reached 110. The live price chart of HTD shows these updates.
Does John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund of Beneficial stock pay dividends?
John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund of Beneficial is currently valued at 25.37. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.32% and USD. View the chart live to track HTD movements.
How to buy HTD stock?
You can buy John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund of Beneficial shares at the current price of 25.37. Orders are usually placed near 25.37 or 25.67, while 110 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow HTD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HTD stock?
Investing in John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund of Beneficial involves considering the yearly range 23.15 - 26.35 and current price 25.37. Many compare -2.27% and -1.67% before placing orders at 25.37 or 25.67. Explore the HTD price chart live with daily changes.
What are John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund of Beneficial stock highest prices?
The highest price of John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund of Beneficial in the past year was 26.35. Within 23.15 - 26.35, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund of Beneficial performance using the live chart.
What are John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund of Beneficial stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund of Beneficial (HTD) over the year was 23.15. Comparing it with the current 25.37 and 23.15 - 26.35 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HTD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HTD stock split?
John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund of Beneficial has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.31, and 4.32% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.31
- Open
- 25.39
- Bid
- 25.37
- Ask
- 25.67
- Low
- 25.27
- High
- 25.43
- Volume
- 110
- Daily Change
- 0.24%
- Month Change
- -2.27%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.67%
- Year Change
- 4.32%