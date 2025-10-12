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HTD: John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund of Beneficial

25.37 USD 0.06 (0.24%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HTD exchange rate has changed by 0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.27 and at a high of 25.43.

Follow John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund of Beneficial dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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HTD News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is HTD stock price today?

John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund of Beneficial stock is priced at 25.37 today. It trades within 25.27 - 25.43, yesterday's close was 25.31, and trading volume reached 110. The live price chart of HTD shows these updates.

Does John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund of Beneficial stock pay dividends?

John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund of Beneficial is currently valued at 25.37. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.32% and USD. View the chart live to track HTD movements.

How to buy HTD stock?

You can buy John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund of Beneficial shares at the current price of 25.37. Orders are usually placed near 25.37 or 25.67, while 110 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow HTD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into HTD stock?

Investing in John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund of Beneficial involves considering the yearly range 23.15 - 26.35 and current price 25.37. Many compare -2.27% and -1.67% before placing orders at 25.37 or 25.67. Explore the HTD price chart live with daily changes.

What are John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund of Beneficial stock highest prices?

The highest price of John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund of Beneficial in the past year was 26.35. Within 23.15 - 26.35, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund of Beneficial performance using the live chart.

What are John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund of Beneficial stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund of Beneficial (HTD) over the year was 23.15. Comparing it with the current 25.37 and 23.15 - 26.35 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HTD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did HTD stock split?

John Hancock Tax Advantaged Dividend Income Fund of Beneficial has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.31, and 4.32% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
25.27 25.43
Year Range
23.15 26.35
Previous Close
25.31
Open
25.39
Bid
25.37
Ask
25.67
Low
25.27
High
25.43
Volume
110
Daily Change
0.24%
Month Change
-2.27%
6 Months Change
-1.67%
Year Change
4.32%
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