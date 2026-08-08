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HOOG: Leverage Shares 2X Long HOOD Daily ETF
HOOG exchange rate has changed by 5.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.07 and at a high of 25.70.
Follow Leverage Shares 2X Long HOOD Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HOOG stock price today?
Leverage Shares 2X Long HOOD Daily ETF stock is priced at 24.39 today. It trades within 24.07 - 25.70, yesterday's close was 23.17, and trading volume reached 515. The live price chart of HOOG shows these updates.
Does Leverage Shares 2X Long HOOD Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Leverage Shares 2X Long HOOD Daily ETF is currently valued at 24.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -58.77% and USD. View the chart live to track HOOG movements.
How to buy HOOG stock?
You can buy Leverage Shares 2X Long HOOD Daily ETF shares at the current price of 24.39. Orders are usually placed near 24.39 or 24.69, while 515 and 0.16% show market activity. Follow HOOG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HOOG stock?
Investing in Leverage Shares 2X Long HOOD Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 14.43 - 132.19 and current price 24.39. Many compare 17.09% and 20.09% before placing orders at 24.39 or 24.69. Explore the HOOG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long HOOD Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long HOOD Daily ETF in the past year was 132.19. Within 14.43 - 132.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.17 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2X Long HOOD Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long HOOD Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long HOOD Daily ETF (HOOG) over the year was 14.43. Comparing it with the current 24.39 and 14.43 - 132.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HOOG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HOOG stock split?
Leverage Shares 2X Long HOOD Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.17, and -58.77% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.17
- Open
- 24.35
- Bid
- 24.39
- Ask
- 24.69
- Low
- 24.07
- High
- 25.70
- Volume
- 515
- Daily Change
- 5.27%
- Month Change
- 17.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 20.09%
- Year Change
- -58.77%