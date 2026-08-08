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HODU: Direxion Daily HOOD Bull 2X ETF
HODU exchange rate has changed by 5.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.91 and at a high of 10.56.
Follow Direxion Daily HOOD Bull 2X ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HODU stock price today?
Direxion Daily HOOD Bull 2X ETF stock is priced at 10.09 today. It trades within 9.91 - 10.56, yesterday's close was 9.55, and trading volume reached 235. The live price chart of HODU shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily HOOD Bull 2X ETF stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily HOOD Bull 2X ETF is currently valued at 10.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -59.99% and USD. View the chart live to track HODU movements.
How to buy HODU stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily HOOD Bull 2X ETF shares at the current price of 10.09. Orders are usually placed near 10.09 or 10.39, while 235 and 0.50% show market activity. Follow HODU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HODU stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily HOOD Bull 2X ETF involves considering the yearly range 5.98 - 35.58 and current price 10.09. Many compare 15.84% and 21.27% before placing orders at 10.09 or 10.39. Explore the HODU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily HOOD Bull 2X ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily HOOD Bull 2X ETF in the past year was 35.58. Within 5.98 - 35.58, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.55 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily HOOD Bull 2X ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily HOOD Bull 2X ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily HOOD Bull 2X ETF (HODU) over the year was 5.98. Comparing it with the current 10.09 and 5.98 - 35.58 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HODU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HODU stock split?
Direxion Daily HOOD Bull 2X ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.55, and -59.99% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.55
- Open
- 10.04
- Bid
- 10.09
- Ask
- 10.39
- Low
- 9.91
- High
- 10.56
- Volume
- 235
- Daily Change
- 5.65%
- Month Change
- 15.84%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.27%
- Year Change
- -59.99%