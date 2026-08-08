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HLXC: Helix Acquisition Corp III - Class A
HLXC exchange rate has changed by 0.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.53 and at a high of 11.00.
Follow Helix Acquisition Corp III - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HLXC stock price today?
Helix Acquisition Corp III - Class A stock is priced at 10.66 today. It trades within 10.53 - 11.00, yesterday's close was 10.57, and trading volume reached 34. The live price chart of HLXC shows these updates.
Does Helix Acquisition Corp III - Class A stock pay dividends?
Helix Acquisition Corp III - Class A is currently valued at 10.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.10% and USD. View the chart live to track HLXC movements.
How to buy HLXC stock?
You can buy Helix Acquisition Corp III - Class A shares at the current price of 10.66. Orders are usually placed near 10.66 or 10.96, while 34 and -1.30% show market activity. Follow HLXC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HLXC stock?
Investing in Helix Acquisition Corp III - Class A involves considering the yearly range 10.11 - 11.00 and current price 10.66. Many compare 1.04% and 3.80% before placing orders at 10.66 or 10.96. Explore the HLXC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Helix Acquisition Corp III - Class A stock highest prices?
The highest price of Helix Acquisition Corp III - Class A in the past year was 11.00. Within 10.11 - 11.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track Helix Acquisition Corp III - Class A performance using the live chart.
What are Helix Acquisition Corp III - Class A stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Helix Acquisition Corp III - Class A (HLXC) over the year was 10.11. Comparing it with the current 10.66 and 10.11 - 11.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HLXC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HLXC stock split?
Helix Acquisition Corp III - Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.57, and 4.10% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.57
- Open
- 10.80
- Bid
- 10.66
- Ask
- 10.96
- Low
- 10.53
- High
- 11.00
- Volume
- 34
- Daily Change
- 0.85%
- Month Change
- 1.04%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.80%
- Year Change
- 4.10%