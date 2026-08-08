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HISF: First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
HISF exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.99 and at a high of 44.01.
Follow First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HISF stock price today?
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF stock is priced at 44.01 today. It trades within 43.99 - 44.01, yesterday's close was 43.94, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of HISF shows these updates.
Does First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF is currently valued at 44.01. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.63% and USD. View the chart live to track HISF movements.
How to buy HISF stock?
You can buy First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF shares at the current price of 44.01. Orders are usually placed near 44.01 or 44.31, while 3 and 0.05% show market activity. Follow HISF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HISF stock?
Investing in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF involves considering the yearly range 43.68 - 45.61 and current price 44.01. Many compare 0.43% and -2.74% before placing orders at 44.01 or 44.31. Explore the HISF price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the past year was 45.61. Within 43.68 - 45.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) over the year was 43.68. Comparing it with the current 44.01 and 43.68 - 45.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HISF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HISF stock split?
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.94, and -1.63% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 43.94
- Open
- 43.99
- Bid
- 44.01
- Ask
- 44.31
- Low
- 43.99
- High
- 44.01
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.16%
- Month Change
- 0.43%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.74%
- Year Change
- -1.63%