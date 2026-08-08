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HIMZ: Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF
HIMZ exchange rate has changed by 12.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.19 and at a high of 35.13.
Follow Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HIMZ stock price today?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF stock is priced at 34.88 today. It trades within 31.19 - 35.13, yesterday's close was 30.90, and trading volume reached 508. The live price chart of HIMZ shows these updates.
Does Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF is currently valued at 34.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2782.64% and USD. View the chart live to track HIMZ movements.
How to buy HIMZ stock?
You can buy Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF shares at the current price of 34.88. Orders are usually placed near 34.88 or 35.18, while 508 and 8.80% show market activity. Follow HIMZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HIMZ stock?
Investing in Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF involves considering the yearly range 0.88 - 61.50 and current price 34.88. Many compare 26.65% and 3459.55% before placing orders at 34.88 or 35.18. Explore the HIMZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF in the past year was 61.50. Within 0.88 - 61.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.90 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF (HIMZ) over the year was 0.88. Comparing it with the current 34.88 and 0.88 - 61.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HIMZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HIMZ stock split?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Long HIMS ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.90, and 2782.64% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.90
- Open
- 32.06
- Bid
- 34.88
- Ask
- 35.18
- Low
- 31.19
- High
- 35.13
- Volume
- 508
- Daily Change
- 12.88%
- Month Change
- 26.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 3459.55%
- Year Change
- 2782.64%