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HIBL: Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares
HIBL exchange rate has changed by 4.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 104.07 and at a high of 109.21.
Follow Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HIBL News
- July's Summer Heat Runs Cold
- S&P 500 Retreats As AI Speculation Deflates With Arrival Of Lower Cost Competition (SPX)
- Q2 2026 Earnings Preview: Navigating High Expectations, Tariff Rebates, War Uncertainties
- U.S. Equities: What's Hiding Beneath The Market's Headline Returns?
- Going Nowhere
- S&P 500 Declines As Overinflated AI Stocks Lose Some Air (SPX)
- The Outlook For S&P 500 Dividends In June 2026
- S&P 500 Earnings: All About Expected Q2 '26 Results - Like Big Banks, Financials Here
- S&P 500 Retreats After Jobs Report Raises Prospect Of Rate Hikes (SPX)
- Is The S&P 500 Rising Too Much Too Fast?
- My Oh My, What A Month Of May (null:SPX)
- Risk Management For Retirees: When To Reduce Exposure
- S&P 500 Fully Recovers As Iran War Impact Disappears From Stock Prices
- The S&P 500 Gets Jolted By Inflation Fears
- AI-Powered Earnings Send S&P 500 To New Record Highs
- Fed Holds Rates Steady As Equity Markets Remain Strong And Growth Stays Uneven
- Midterm Elections Haven’t Radically Changed Economic Growth
- The S&P 500 Clocks A New Record High As Geopolitics Hold Index Back From Rising Higher
- S&P 500 Clocks New Record High As Near-Record Winning Streak Continues
- S&P 500 Snapshot: The 7,000 Era Begins Amid Triple Record Highs
- Markets Climb As Risks Ease And Earnings Deliver
- Whale's Insight: The Rebound Is Spreading Across Bitcoin, Altcoins, And Stocks
- Nasdaq Up By 60% Since Liberation Day Selloff And By 100% In 3 Years (NDX)
- Climbing A Wall Of Worry
Frequently Asked Questions
What is HIBL stock price today?
Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares stock is priced at 108.16 today. It trades within 104.07 - 109.21, yesterday's close was 103.44, and trading volume reached 60. The live price chart of HIBL shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares is currently valued at 108.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 122.41% and USD. View the chart live to track HIBL movements.
How to buy HIBL stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares shares at the current price of 108.16. Orders are usually placed near 108.16 or 108.46, while 60 and 0.81% show market activity. Follow HIBL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into HIBL stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares involves considering the yearly range 47.00 - 138.11 and current price 108.16. Many compare 17.99% and 58.45% before placing orders at 108.16 or 108.46. Explore the HIBL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares in the past year was 138.11. Within 47.00 - 138.11, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 103.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (HIBL) over the year was 47.00. Comparing it with the current 108.16 and 47.00 - 138.11 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HIBL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did HIBL stock split?
Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 103.44, and 122.41% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 103.44
- Open
- 107.29
- Bid
- 108.16
- Ask
- 108.46
- Low
- 104.07
- High
- 109.21
- Volume
- 60
- Daily Change
- 4.56%
- Month Change
- 17.99%
- 6 Months Change
- 58.45%
- Year Change
- 122.41%