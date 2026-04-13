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HIBL: Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares

108.16 USD 4.72 (4.56%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

HIBL exchange rate has changed by 4.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 104.07 and at a high of 109.21.

Follow Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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HIBL News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is HIBL stock price today?

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares stock is priced at 108.16 today. It trades within 104.07 - 109.21, yesterday's close was 103.44, and trading volume reached 60. The live price chart of HIBL shows these updates.

Does Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares stock pay dividends?

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares is currently valued at 108.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 122.41% and USD. View the chart live to track HIBL movements.

How to buy HIBL stock?

You can buy Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares shares at the current price of 108.16. Orders are usually placed near 108.16 or 108.46, while 60 and 0.81% show market activity. Follow HIBL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into HIBL stock?

Investing in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares involves considering the yearly range 47.00 - 138.11 and current price 108.16. Many compare 17.99% and 58.45% before placing orders at 108.16 or 108.46. Explore the HIBL price chart live with daily changes.

What are Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares in the past year was 138.11. Within 47.00 - 138.11, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 103.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares performance using the live chart.

What are Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (HIBL) over the year was 47.00. Comparing it with the current 108.16 and 47.00 - 138.11 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch HIBL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did HIBL stock split?

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 103.44, and 122.41% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
104.07 109.21
Year Range
47.00 138.11
Previous Close
103.44
Open
107.29
Bid
108.16
Ask
108.46
Low
104.07
High
109.21
Volume
60
Daily Change
4.56%
Month Change
17.99%
6 Months Change
58.45%
Year Change
122.41%
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